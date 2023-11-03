Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 27-year-old wants to join a big club capable of challenging for major trophies and he is ready to push through a January transfer. A report from 90 Min claims that Arsenal and Chelsea have both held talks with the striker’s representatives and Brentford will demand in excess of £80 million for the striker.

The striker is reportedly surprised by the asking price and it remains to be seen whether he can convince Brentford to let him leave for a more reasonable fee.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the attacking department. Gabriel Jesus has been a quality signing for them but the Brazilian international is not a prolific goalscorer. Toney will add a new dimension to their attack.

Similarly, Chelsea need to add more quality to their attacking department. They signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal during the summer transfer window in order to sort out their goalscoring problems. The 22-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. He has scored just three goals across all competitions. Signing Toney could transform them in the final third and help them bounce back strongly.

Chelsea will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they need to bring in quality additions during the January transfer window in order to finish the season on a high.