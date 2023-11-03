Bayern Munich expecting summer approach from Real Madrid for 23-year-old

Bayern Munich reportedly fear Real Madrid could make a move to sign Alphonso Davies at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims Los Blancos are willing to offload Ferland Mendy as a way to make room for Bayern’s number 19.

Viewed as one of Europe’s most devasting left-backs, Davies, 23, routinely showcases his blistering pace and natural ability to attack his opposition’s flank, and Madrid are thought to be huge admirers.

Looking to capitalise on the Canada international’s current situation, which sees his contract expiring in less than two years’ time, Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who are hopeful the 23-year-old will not extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, are preparing to make their European rivals an offer they may not be able to turn down.

During his five years in Germany, Davies, who signed from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019, has directly contributed to 36 goals in 168 games in all competitions.

The exciting full-back, who, according to Capology, earns around £190,000-per week, is currently valued at £61 million (TM).