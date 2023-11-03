Big blow for Man City as hefty release clause set to be added to transfer target’s new contract

Manchester City still have an interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze but the Eagles star is close to signing a new contract at Selhurst Park.

That is according to talkSPORT, who reports that the 25-year-old has been offered a deal worth around £100,000-a-week – triple his current salary – to commit his long-term future to the London club.

This comes amid interest from Premier League champions Man City over the summer, who failed with a £60m deadline-day bid for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Eze’s new contract is now expected to have a hefty release clause included as City are believed to be still interested in the England star.

Eze is a crucial player for Crystal Palace and has become the Eagles’ main man since Wilfried Zaha departed the club at the end of last season.

The London club will be keen to tie him down to a new deal and manager Roy Hodgson provided an update on how negotiations are going.

“I believe the club are working very hard with Eberechi Eze,” Hodgson told BBC Sport.

“They are very confident it won’t be too long before they can announce him as well.

“These matters are taken care of by [chairman] Steve Parish and [sporting director] Dougie Freedman, they keep me informed.

“But certainly, they are optimistic it won’t take too long to get Eze to commit his future as well.”