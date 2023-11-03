Chelsea confirm Mykhailo Mudryk back from injury

Chelsea have confirmed Mykhailo Mudryk has returned to first-team training following a recent spell out with injury.

The Ukraine international was absent from Chelsea’s last two games, including their 2-0 Premier League defeat against Brentford last weekend.

However, set to return to action soon, Chelsea, via their official website, have confirmed the exciting winger has now returned to first-team training – suggesting he could be in line to feature against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Monday night.

Despite coming under criticism for a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £88.5 million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk (Sky Sports), Mudryk, 21, appears to finally be showing signs of proving his critics wrong.

A goal, albeit a lucky one, during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against rivals Arsenal last month has boosted the winger’s confidence and fans will now be excited to see how he bounces back from his recent spell on the sidelines.