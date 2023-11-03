Chelsea confirm Mykhailo Mudryk back from injury

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have confirmed Mykhailo Mudryk has returned to first-team training following a recent spell out with injury.

The Ukraine international was absent from Chelsea’s last two games, including their 2-0 Premier League defeat against Brentford last weekend.

However, set to return to action soon, Chelsea, via their official website, have confirmed the exciting winger has now returned to first-team training – suggesting he could be in line to feature against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Monday night.

Image via Chelsea FC
More Stories / Latest News
Collymore’s column: Ten Hag isn’t Man United class, Tottenham title talk is ridiculous, FIFA and UEFA are too passive where addiction is concerned and more!
Video: “Out for weeks” – Mikel Arteta confirms cruel injury blow for Arsenal star ahead of Newcastle clash
Abdoulaye Doucoure signs two-year Everton contract extension

Despite coming under criticism for a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £88.5 million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk (Sky Sports), Mudryk, 21, appears to finally be showing signs of proving his critics wrong.

A goal, albeit a lucky one, during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against rivals Arsenal last month has boosted the winger’s confidence and fans will now be excited to see how he bounces back from his recent spell on the sidelines.

More Stories Mykhailo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.