Chelsea could look to sign 26-year-old attacker for £45 million

Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move to his former club Chelsea in recent months.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea could look to bring him back in the coming months. The striker has done reasonably well since his move to Roma and he scored 36 goals in his last two seasons with them.

The report claims that Chelsea could look to bring him back for a fee of around £45 million (€52m).

Roma currently have Romelu Lukaku at their disposal on loan and the Belgian has been an instant hit for them. If they try to sign the Belgian permanently, Chelsea should look to use their interest to their advantage and bring Abraham back to the club.

The Blues need to sign a quality striker to support Nicolas Jackson and Abraham should prove to be a useful acquisition.

The 26-year-old striker did not get enough opportunities at Stamford Bridge in the past, and he might feel that he has unfinished business at the club. He has proven himself in English football with other clubs during loan spells and he could be a quality option for Mauricio Pochettino.

Tammy Abraham to Chelsea?
It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can agree on a deal with Roma in the coming months. Abraham is entering his peak years and he could play his best football in the coming seasons.

Returning to his boyhood club could be an exciting step in his career and he would get to prove himself in the Premier League.

