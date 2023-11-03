Chelsea star fires warning believing Blues are capable of handing Tottenham first defeat of the season

Tottenham have made a very impressive start to their 2023/24 Premier League campaign but one Chelsea star believes his side can hand Spurs their first defeat of the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are undefeated through 10 matches with their latest victory coming last Friday as the North London club beat city rivals Crystal Palace 2-1.

On Monday night, Tottenham have another London derby to contend with as Mauricio Pochettino returns to Spurs with his struggling Chelsea team. The Blues are currently sat 11th in the Premier League, 14 points behind Postecoglou’s newly-revived Spurs.

It will be a tall task for Chelsea to beat Tottenham but Levi Colwill believes they can do it.

Colwill is confident Chelsea will raise their game against Tottenham and insists they can inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season on the leaders.

The defender said about the London derby via The Standard: “It’s a big game — a great one to play in because of the rivalry.

“Of course, they’ve got good players but, at the same time, so have we. We played well against the big teams like Arsenal and Liverpool. We have the same approach as any other game no matter whether they are top of the league or not.