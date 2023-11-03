Erik ten Hag will have bigger fish to fry in light of a turbulent run of form in recent weeks. However, it seems Jadon Sancho’s situation is no closer to being resolved.

It had been rumoured that Dortmund were open to a swap loan deal for the Englishman that would see Jamie Bynoe-Gittens head the other way.

Christian Falk refuted this in his latest column for CaughtOffside: “Incidentally, Dortmund have heard nothing about Jadon Sancho’s potential swap deal for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, which was reported as a rumour.”

The 19-year-old has enjoyed only a modest return from six appearances this term, assisting one goal in BVB’s 1-0 win over Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal.

What next for Jadon Sancho?

With minutes in incredibly short supply for the teenager and Sancho’s prior record in Germany being remarkable, it’s an option that would have made some amount of sense.

The 23-year-old registered a remarkable 36 goal contributions in 38 games in his final Bundesliga season.

It’s difficult to see him ever returning to Ten Hag’s good graces, however, so any avenue back to the German top-flight could prove tempting.

Evidently, the door is not yet open to a return to the Black and Yellows, and all the while his development at Old Trafford is suffering for it.