Eddie Howe provides positive update on Sandro Tonali following 10 month suspension

Newcastle United FC
Sandro Tonali may not be able to play competitively, but the midfielder is eligible to train with his Newcastle United teammates.

Banned for 10 months after being found guilty of illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan, Tonali, 23, will not return to Newcastle United’s matchday squad until at least the end of August 2024.

However, despite being out of action for the best part of a calendar year, the Italy international is still able to train with Newcastle’s first team.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Toon’s Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday, Howe, as quoted by Chronicle Live, said: “Well he [Tonali] is training. He has started that lonely process although he is with his team-mates. We have played so many games at the moment – a lot of sessions have been individual.

“But he has started that journey into the 10 months so it is a mental test for him. Sandro has to try to come through that and come through it a better player. It is definitely our objective as coaches is to try to help him. But it is going to be difficult for him.”

During his brief spell in the Magpies’ first-team following his £55 million (Sky Sports) move from AC Milan in the summer, Tonali, who has five years left on his deal, directly contributed to one goal from 12 appearances across all competitions.

