Eddie Howe suggests injured Newcastle man no nowhere return

Sven Botman will not be returning for Newcastle United any time soon.

The Magpies’ centre-back has been out for over a month with a knee injury. There was hope the Dutchman would return by the end of last month but that hasn’t been the case, and Howe has hinted the defender may need surgery.

Speaking after Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup Fourth Round victory over Manchester United on Wednesday, Howe, when asked to explain the extent of Matt Targett’s untimely injury, as quoted by Shields Gazette, said: “I don’t think it looks good. He’s having a scan today so we’ll know more then. Whenever you see a player come off with a hamstring injury you fear the worst but let’s see where we’re at today.”

And going on to address Botman’s injury and how long it could take the former Lille man to get back to full fitness, Howe added: “Unfortunately not [an update] with Sven.

“We’ll have to wait and see over the next few weeks and then hopefully we’ll get some more news but at the moment we’re still waiting to find out.”

When pressed on whether or not the 23-year-old requires surgery on his knee, the manager said: “You wouldn’t be miles away.”

Botman has already missed seven competitive games for the Toon and with some crucial fixtures coming up, including Arsenal in the Premier League and two Champions League group games against Borussia Dortmund and PSG, the Dutchman’s injury could not have come at a worse time.