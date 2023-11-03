Abdoulaye Doucoure signs two-year Everton contract extension

Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed a new contract with Everton.

The Toffees have confirmed the midfielder has agreed to extend his stay with the club until the summer of 2025.

News the 30-year-old has penned a new deal will serve as a major boost to Sean Dyche who will know that having his most senior players prove their commitment to the club will boost the side’s chances of retaining their top-flight status.

Doucoure has been in great form again this season. Despite the Premier League campaign being just 10 games in, the Mali international already has three goals to his name.

And it is that form that has seen the industrious midfielder handed a new and improved deal.

“I love Everton and I’m very happy to extend my stay here and look forward with the club,” Doucoure told EvertonTV.

“It was a very easy decision to make. I love all the people around the club and all the fans who have shown me so much love in the past couple of months. My wish was to stay here and continue to enjoy my time with Everton.

“It means a lot to stay here. I always fight for this club and I’ve always been in love with this club. I’ve always wanted to stay at Everton.

“The fans’ support has been incredible and I can’t thank them enough for all the support they give me.

“I want to keep playing, I want to keep learning and I want to keep fighting for the badge and for the club.”

During his three years at Goodison Park, Doucoure, who signed from Watford three years ago, has directly contributed to 23 goals in 108 games in all competitions.