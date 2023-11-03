Everton in discussions with Tottenham over transfer agreement for English star

Everton are not in the best place financially at present and in order to get Dele Alli back on the pitch playing, the Toffees are looking to strike an agreement with Tottenham over their deal for the midfielder.

Alli moved to Goodison Park from Spurs in 2022 as a part of a deal worth up to £40m and part of that agreement was the Merseyside club owing Tottenham £10m once the midfielder played a certain amount of matches.

According to The Mirror, Everton are now looking to get out of that payment and will hold talks with the North London club over changing their transfer agreement for the Englishman as the Toffees will owe Spurs £10m if Alli plays seven more games.

Alli left Tottenham to try and reignite his career but that has not happened as the 27-year-old has not made an impact at Goodison Park, while also having issues off of the pitch.

The midfielder is motivated to get his career back on track and Everton are willing to give him the chance but need to erase this future payment.

The big problem here is if Tottenham don’t agree, Alli will not play, and will then be forced to sit on the sidelines until his contract expires at the end of the season.