Fabrizio Romano says injured player will determine if Man United make signing in January

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United and Erik ten Hag have been without Lisandro Martinez since the Red Devils’ clash with Bayern Munch in September and his recovery process will determine if the Premier League club signs a centre-back in January. 

The defender first suffered with his metatarsal injury back in April but managed to return in time for the start of Man United’s pre-season. The problem re-emerged in September’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, but the 25-year-old battled through matches against Brighton and Bayern Munich before being ruled out of action.

Martinez is yet to play since then and according to Fabrizio Romano, the World Cup winner’s recovery is a key factor in whether Manchester United decides to sign a new centre-back in January or not.

More Stories / Latest News
Bundesliga insider drops Palhinha & Phillips transfer update amid Bayern’s No.6 search
Ten Hag’s incredible compensation payout could see Man United manager staying for some while yet
Man United’s problems laid bare with dressing room split on one major issue

Ten Hag wanted a new centre-back this summer, even before Martinez’s injury, but the Dutch coach never got his wish.

The Manchester club have been linked to names such as Marc Guehi, Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo in recent weeks but it remains unclear if they will make a move for any of these players during the upcoming transfer window.

Man United have started the season terribly and there is no guarantee that Ten Hag will even be at Old Trafford come January if their current run of form continues.

More Stories Lisandro Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.