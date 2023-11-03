Fabrizio Romano says injured player will determine if Man United make signing in January

Man United and Erik ten Hag have been without Lisandro Martinez since the Red Devils’ clash with Bayern Munch in September and his recovery process will determine if the Premier League club signs a centre-back in January.

The defender first suffered with his metatarsal injury back in April but managed to return in time for the start of Man United’s pre-season. The problem re-emerged in September’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, but the 25-year-old battled through matches against Brighton and Bayern Munich before being ruled out of action.

Martinez is yet to play since then and according to Fabrizio Romano, the World Cup winner’s recovery is a key factor in whether Manchester United decides to sign a new centre-back in January or not.

??? Lisandro Martínez recovery, key factor for Manchester United to decide on new centre back in January window. Lisandro: “I’m in the process of recovery. It’s the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. I have to be patient”, told TNT Sports. pic.twitter.com/ZiOXgzBEcU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2023

Ten Hag wanted a new centre-back this summer, even before Martinez’s injury, but the Dutch coach never got his wish.

The Manchester club have been linked to names such as Marc Guehi, Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo in recent weeks but it remains unclear if they will make a move for any of these players during the upcoming transfer window.

Man United have started the season terribly and there is no guarantee that Ten Hag will even be at Old Trafford come January if their current run of form continues.