French outlet reports Liverpool optimistic over “surprise” move for Kylian Mbappe next summer

The future of Kylian Mbappe is up in the air heading into 2024 as the superstar is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and is set to become a free agent.

The French star didn’t activate the one-year extension in his PSG contract over the summer and that led to the French giants banning him from going on their pre-season tour.

The Ligue 1 champions are adamant that they will not lose Mbappe for free in the summer but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the favourites for his signature, Real Madrid, are waiting in the shadows preparing a move.

It is still unclear whether the 24-year-old will sign a contract extension at PSG before the season’s end, though the player and the club have maintained “peaceful relations” since being reinstated to the squad in August and the possibility of an extension “is not being ruled out”, according to L’Equipe.

If a deal is signed, that will likely be done just to get PSG a transfer fee as many expect Mbappe to leave either way in 2024.

Real Madrid are heavy favourites to sign the superstar but according to L’Equipe‘s report, Liverpool are optimistic they can complete an incredible deal for Mbappe next summer.

The report adds that the Premier League outfit are holding out hope they can capitalise on the uncertainty around Mbappe’s future, saying they have “never broken contact with the player’s entourage” since a failed move for him in 2017.

Liverpool have always believed they could sign Mbappe one day since those negotiations – with the Reds constantly linked to the Frenchman in recent seasons.

The Merseyside club would likely only make a move if the PSG superstar is a free agent, hence why L’Equipe added that it would be a “surprise” to see the French international at Anfield next season.