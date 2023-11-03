Fulham must pay well over £50 million for 22-year-old attacker

Fulham are keen on signing the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the London outfit have already made a £43.5 million move for the player, but that is unlikely to be enough to secure his services. Apparently, the striker is valued in excess of £50 million and Fulham would have to smash their club transfer record in order to sign him.

The Londoners currently have Jean Michel Seri as their club record signing for a fee of around £25 million. It is fair to assume that they would have to pay more than double that amount in order to sign Gimenez.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Feyenoord and he helped them win the league title last season. He scored 23 goals across all competitions, and he could transform Fulham in the attack.

The Premier League side are yet to bring in a quality replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic and the Mexican certainly fits the profile. He has been linked with a number of big clubs as well. It remains to be seen whether the striker is prepared to move to Fulham if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

He might hold out for a big club capable of challenging for major trophies. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

Whoever ends up signing the 22-year-old striker would have a reliable goalscorer on their hands, and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience.