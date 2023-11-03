Gary O’Neil expects Pedro Neto to remain sidelined for ‘few weeks’

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has provided an injury update on Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese winger, who is enjoying an excellent start to the season, was unfortunately stretchered off during Wolves’ game against Newcastle United at the end of last month.

Pulling up after running through on goal, it quickly became appathe winger had injured his hamstring.

There were immediate concerns over the length of time the Portuguese wide-man will be out for.

However, despite the initial concerns, O’Neil, who spoke to the media ahead of his side’s next game against Sheffield United on Saturday, appears satisfied his number seven could make a return before the end of the year.

“A few weeks is probably about where we are with it at the moment,” he said.

“He won’t be available this weekend, and he won’t be available next weekend so then we go into an international break and we’ll see how he’s healing at that point so nothing definitive…”