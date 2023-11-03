Inside Spain: Jude Bellingham obsession, Tottenham scouting midfielder, Real Madrid lining up moves

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

If they weren’t already, Real Madrid’s miracle victory, by the hand of miracle man, confirmed that Spain, or more accurately Madridistas, are obsessed with Jude Bellingham.

His Clasico brace was confirmation to many in La Liga that perhaps nobody, on form, in the world is better. The 20-year-old’s performance was Cristiano Ronaldo-esque, scoring twice from nothing and swinging the game in their favour. So mature for his age, even his answers about being mature are mature.

It’s been a big week for Los Blancos. Vinicius Junior renewed until 2027, Rodrygo Goes renewed until 2028, and the noise about Kylian Mbappe is growing once more, confidence that they can sign him rising with it. Meanwhile they are lining up a move for Portuguese central defender Goncalo Inacio, according to the latest reports, as well as Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

Even Jude Bellingham's answers about being mature are mature. pic.twitter.com/vbNmnYu6aX — Football España (@footballespana_) November 3, 2023

As Barcelona lick their wounds, Ilkay Gundogan’s post-Clasico rant went viral, but Xavi Hernandez told the press that not only were they making a mountain out of a mole hill, but that he agreed with Gundogan. They too are rethinking their transfer strategy though, and will scour the January market for an impossible task: a cheap, quality holding midfielder.

Everything was going swimmingly for Atletico Madrid, with reports that Diego Simeone has agreed to a new contract surfacing early in the week for the form side in La Liga. That was until they ended Las Palmas’ 36-year wait for a home win against them on Friday night, going down 2-1 and missing the chance to go top.

Meanwhile Real Sociedad host Barcelona on Saturday night. Tottenham Hotspur will be watching. Spurs are reportedly scouting midfielder Brais Mendez, who has 10 goal contributions in just 14 games this season, and is being tipped for a return to the Spain team. And in positive news, Nabil Fekir is back in the Real Betis squad, eight months after tearing his ACL.