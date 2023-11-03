Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star out of action until the New Year as disastrous injury spell continues

Jurgen Klopp confirmed during his press conference on Friday that Thiago Alcantara will not return to action until the New Year.

The Spaniard has been absent from the Liverpool manager’s squad since May after he underwent surgery to address a persistent hip issue, with his last appearance in the starting lineup coming back in February during the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League loss to Wolves

Having returned to team training in August, the veteran midfielder was struck by a further problem a few weeks later as he closed in on a return and that has kept him out of action until now.

Klopp says Thiago will not return to action until the New Year as the 32-year-old’s injury woes continue.

“Thiago, slightly different. It’s an ongoing thing, and we can’t put any pressure. We expect him back start of the New Year. Can’t wait to have him back,” Klopp said via Neil Jones.

Thiago is one of Liverpool’s most skilful players but his time at Anfield has been plagued by injuries. The coaching staff clearly miss watching him play and so do many fans but his return is not a major issue at present.

Liverpool brought in several midfielders over the summer and having been out for so long, it will be hard for the 32-year-old to get minutes for the rest of the season as the middle of the park in Klopp’s team is hot at present.

The Spaniard can be used as a luxury player upon his return and hopefully, that will be early next year.