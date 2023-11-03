Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a quality defender during the January transfer window.

A report from 90 Min claims that they have identified Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth as a potential target. Apparently, they were keen on the 25-year-old defender during the summer transfer window as well and they failed with a £20 million bid to sign him.

Tottenham are now likely to return with an offer in January and they will face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United. Apparently, the likes of Fulham and West Ham United are keen on the player as well.

Kelly has proven himself to be a reliable performer for Bournemouth and he could be a useful acquisition for Tottenham. He is versatile enough to operate as the central defender as well as a left-back. He could be a useful squad player for Tottenham and his arrival would allow Ange Postecoglou to rotate his squad more often.

Similarly, Liverpool need to add more depth to their central defence as well. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable centre-backs at the club right now.

Kelly could be a backup option to Andrew Robertson as well.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth are prepared to sell a key player midway through the season. It is fair to assume that the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool will have to shell out in excess of £20 million if they want to sign the player in the coming months.