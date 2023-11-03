Man United confirm first-team star out for ‘several weeks’ with injury

Casemiro will be out for ‘several weeks’ due to injury.

Manchester United have confirmed the Brazilian will miss multiple games after he injured his hamstring during Wednesday night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup Fourth Round defeat against Newcastle United.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks,” the club said on their official website.

Set to miss the Red Devils’ next set of fixtures, which include Premier League games against Fulham and Luton Town either side of a huge Champions League group game against FC Copenhagen, Casemiro will undoubtedly be missed.

However, with the former Real Madrid man set for a spell on the sidelines, fans will be eager to see youngster Kobbie Mainoo given a chance to impress in the first-team.

The youth academy graduate has already made his senior competitive debut before a recent injury halted his progress.