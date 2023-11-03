Man United ‘putting feelers out’ to replace £70 million midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly laying the groundwork ready to replace Casemiro at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, who claims defensive midfielder Casemiro, who signed for £70 million (Sky Sports) last year, is a candidate to leave Old Trafford next summer.

Despite being a hugely important and influential senior figure last season, this term has seen the former Real Madrid man flatter to deceive, and given his age (31) and inevitable decline, the Red Devils are thought to be ‘putting the feelers out’ ahead of what would be a significant departure.

The 31-year-old Brazilian is currently ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with a hamstring injury he picked up during Wednesday night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup Fourth Round defeat against Newcastle United.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks,” the club said on their official website.

Despite speculation this season could be Casemiro’s last at Old Trafford mounting, with an important set of fixtures upcoming, including a must-win Champions League group game against FC Copenhagen, the South American’s absence will serve as a major blow to Erik Ten Hag, who also finds himself under pressure following what has been a dreadful start to the season.
