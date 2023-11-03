Man United ‘putting feelers out’ to replace £70 million midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly laying the groundwork ready to replace Casemiro at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, who claims defensive midfielder Casemiro, who signed for £70 million (Sky Sports) last year, is a candidate to leave Old Trafford next summer.

Despite being a hugely important and influential senior figure last season, this term has seen the former Real Madrid man flatter to deceive, and given his age (31) and inevitable decline, the Red Devils are thought to be ‘putting the feelers out’ ahead of what would be a significant departure.

Casemiro was so influential for #mufc last season he was the difference between them qualifying for the Champions League. This season, he has performed how many feared he would after United signed him. Club have to put the feelers out ahead of a possible sale next year. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 3, 2023

The 31-year-old Brazilian is currently ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with a hamstring injury he picked up during Wednesday night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup Fourth Round defeat against Newcastle United.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks,” the club said on their official website.