Manchester United linked with 20-year-old attacker who could be available in January

Manchester United have been linked with the move for the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent seasons and a report from 90 Min claims that he could be available during the January transfer window.

The Slovenian international is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Manchester United if they can secure an agreement with the German club.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window but they need to bring in another striker in the coming months. The former Atalanta striker needs time to adapt to the Premier League and Manchester United must sign another striker who can share the goal-scoring burden alongside him.

Sesko could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. The report claims that intermediaries have already contacted a number of clubs to inform them that the 20-year-old striker could be available in the new year. The striker is likely to cost more than the £20 million RB Leipzig paid for him and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to shell out a premium for him in the coming months.

The 20-year-old striker has six goals in 13 matches across all competitions this season and Erik ten Hag could help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential in the coming seasons.