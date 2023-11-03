Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The midfielder was expected to move on during the summer window, but he ended up staying and there have been rumours that he could move on in January.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Mikel Arteta has now decided against selling the player in January. Although Partey has struggled for regular game time at the London club, Arteta has no intention of letting the player leave midway through the season.

Arsenal have started the season well and they will be hoping to win the league title this season. They came close to winning the title last year as well. They need quality and depth in their squad in order to sustain the title challenge and do well across multiple competitions. They cannot afford to weaken the midfield unit midway through the season.

Signing quality replacements could prove to be challenging in January and therefore it would be wise to hold on to the 30-year-old midfielder until the end of the season.

Partey is reportedly unhappy with the lack of game time this season and that remains to be seen whether the midfielder can force his way into the starting lineup in the coming weeks.

He can be a very useful player for Arsenal if he manages to recapture his peak form. Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italian outfit Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.