Newcastle told they have a Lewis Hall problem after Man United win

Newcastle enjoyed another superb result this season after completely dismantling Man United in the Carabao Cup this week.

The Red Devils, holders of the trophy after beating the Magpies in last season’s final, were comprehensively outplayed and a 3-0 reverse was flattering for Erik ten Hag’s side.

On that kind of form, Eddie Howe will know that his team will take some stopping as they look to make it two finals in two seasons.

One issue that they will have in their quarter-final against Chelsea is the inability to call upon Lewis Hall, who opened his account for the club at Old Trafford.

That’s because, according to Newcastle World (registration required), he isn’t eligible to play against his parent club.

He is still on loan at St. James’ Park with his deal only being made permanent at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

From Howe’s perspective, he’ll hope to have any injured players back by the time of the match, scheduled for December 19, which would alleviate Hall’s absence.

Were the Magpies to then progress to the semi-final, Howe would have the option to bring Hall back into the starting XI or not.

There’s plenty of football to be played before now and then in any event, as focus returns to the Premier League and Champions League.