Bundesliga insider drops Palhinha & Phillips transfer update amid Bayern’s No.6 search

Thomas Tuchel ‘will have to be patient’ over potential incomings for Bayern Munich, Christian Falk reported.

The former Chelsea boss is known to desire a new holding midfielder from the January transfer window, though it appears doubts persist over reported targets in Joao Palhinha and Kalvin Phillips.

“Tuchel will have to be patient when it comes to transfers,” the German reporter wrote in his latest Fact Files column for CaughtOffside.

“There are still doubts about Joao Palhinha. The transfer fee of over €60m is too high for Munich.

“The same currently applies to Kalvin Philips. Manchester City are said to be demanding over €50m. That is also a sum that FC Bayern does not actually want to spend in the winter.”

The Bavarians currently find themselves second in the Bundesliga table behind surprise outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Can Tuchel handle the pressure?

The dynamics at the Allianz Arena will no doubt feel a little strange to a coach who held most if not all the cards during his days at Chelsea.

It will be curious to see whether the Champions League winner can navigate this latest hurdle in convincing the powers that be over the importance of signing a new No.6.

Likewise, what might be the reaction of a player like Joshua Kimmich who has repeatedly insisted that he is capable of filing out in such a position?

Only time will tell whether increasing pressures prove too difficult to handle for Tuchel.