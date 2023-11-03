Premier League injury list for week 11: Eight out for Chelsea as Botman hands Newcastle more problems

Welcome to your weekly run down of the injured/suspended players in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s set of fixtures.
Game week 11 sees Newcastle and Sheffield United top the list with nine players out, whilst David Moyes will be delighted that West Ham have just the two players missing.
All information supplied by Premier Injuries.
AFC Bournemouth – 6 players out
Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Neto, Lewis Cook, Darren Randolph
Arsenal – 4 players out
Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe
Aston Villa – 5 players out
Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Jhon Duran
Brentford – 7 players out
Rico Henry, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste
Brighton – 6 players out
Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Solomon March
Burnley – 6 players out
Benson Manuel, Jordan Beyer, Lyle Foster, Josh Cullen, Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obafemi
Chelsea – 8 players out
Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka
Crystal Palace – 5 players out
James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Dean Henderson, Tyrick Mitchell
Everton – 3 players out
Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman
Fulham – 4 players out
Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore, Kenny Tete
Liverpool – 4 players out
Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Luis Diaz
Luton Town – 6 players out
Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Amari’i Bell
Manchester City – 2 players out
Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji
Manchester United – 6 players out
Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo
Newcastle United – 9 players out
Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Lewis Miley, Javi Manquillo, Matt Targett
Nottingham Forest – 6 players out
Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Chris Wood, Danilo, Gonzalo Montiel
Sheffield United – 9 players out
Chris Basham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, William Daugaard, Max Lowe, Oli McBurnie, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison
Tottenham Hotspur – 6 players out
Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman
West Ham United – 2 players out
Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez
Wolverhampton Wanderers – 4 players out
Jospeh Hodge, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde