Premier League injury list for week 11: Eight out for Chelsea as Botman hands Newcastle more problems

Welcome to your weekly run down of the injured/suspended players in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s set of fixtures.

Game week 11 sees Newcastle and Sheffield United top the list with nine players out, whilst David Moyes will be delighted that West Ham have just the two players missing.

All information supplied by Premier Injuries.

AFC Bournemouth – 6 players out

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Neto, Lewis Cook, Darren Randolph

Arsenal – 4 players out

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe

Aston Villa – 5 players out

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Jhon Duran

Brentford – 7 players out

Rico Henry, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste

Brighton – 6 players out

Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Solomon March

Burnley – 6 players out

Benson Manuel, Jordan Beyer, Lyle Foster, Josh Cullen, Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obafemi

Chelsea – 8 players out

Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka

Crystal Palace – 5 players out

James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Dean Henderson, Tyrick Mitchell

Everton – 3 players out

Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman

Fulham – 4 players out

Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore, Kenny Tete

Liverpool – 4 players out

Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Luis Diaz

Luton Town – 6 players out

Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Amari’i Bell

Manchester City – 2 players out

Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji

Manchester United – 6 players out

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo

Newcastle United – 9 players out

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Lewis Miley, Javi Manquillo, Matt Targett

Nottingham Forest – 6 players out

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Chris Wood, Danilo, Gonzalo Montiel

Sheffield United – 9 players out

Chris Basham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, William Daugaard, Max Lowe, Oli McBurnie, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison

Tottenham Hotspur – 6 players out

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman

West Ham United – 2 players out

Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez

Wolverhampton Wanderers – 4 players out

Jospeh Hodge, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde