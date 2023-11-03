Premier League manager says he “would never manage Arsenal” during latest press conference

There is no love lost between Arsenal and Tottenham, which has prompted one Premier League manager to say that he will never manage the Gunners in his career during his latest press conference. 

Mauricio Pochettino held the reigns at Spurs for five years between 2014 and 2019, enjoying a positive spell at the North London club.

Although no trophy arrived, the Argentine coach guided Tottenham to a second-place finish in the Premier League and a Champions League final.

Currently managing Chelsea, Pochettino will return to Tottenham on Monday night and ahead of that game the 51-year-old has said that he would never manage Arsenal given his Spurs links.

“I said the only teams I would never manage are Arsenal and Barcelona,” Pochettino said via Fabrizio Romano.

“It is a strange feeling to come back at Spurs after four years… but it’s gonna be a happy day. I feel Spurs can really win the league, they’re doing an excellent job”.

Chelsea are also rivals of Tottenham so it will be interesting to see the reception Pochettino gets given he chose to join the Blues this summer. Many fans were not happy with their former boss when it was announced that he would be moving to Stamford Bridge but not everyone will share those feelings.

The West London club have a tough task on their hands with Spurs sitting on top of the Premier League at present, therefore, it could be a miserable return for the Chelsea boss on Monday.

