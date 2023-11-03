Raphael Varane ‘seriously’ considering quitting Man United

Raphael Varane would reportedly like to leave Manchester United in favour of a move to Al-Nassr.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim the French defender ‘seriously wants’ to be reunited with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Varane, 30, had shown his desire to succeed at Old Trafford after retiring from international football. However, with one of Saudi Pro League’s biggest teams interested in signing him, it appears the former Real Madrid man has now had a change of heart.

Having been dropped from United’s Premier League derby against bitter rivals Manchester City, there were suggestions the 30-year-old was unhappy with his manager.

However, with Erik Ten Hag recently confirming the centre-back is back and ready to play against Fulham, fans have been left wondering what the future may have in store for their talented four-time Champions League winner.

Well, according to these most recent reports, a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards in the coming transfer windows, and with two years left on his contract, as well as the defender facing an inevitable decline, this may work out in United’s favour.

During his two years at Old Trafford, Varane, who lifted the 2018 World Cup with France, has directly contributed to three goals in 72 games in all competitions.