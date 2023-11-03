Liverpool may find themselves struggling to find an elite option to succeed Mo Salah next season should the Egyptian part ways in the summer.

Christian Falk reported that, despite links with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, the German is particularly well-settled in Bavaria. On top of that, he would otherwise only consider the more densely populated cities across Europe for a move.

“More bad news for Liverpool: The Reds are rumoured to be eyeing Leroy Sané as Mohamed Salah’s successor,” BILD’s head of football wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“However, I have heard that Sané’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city.

“A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid and Barcelona.

“However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.”

This comes amid reported interest from the Saudi Arabian top-flight following what was an unsuccessful attempt to inspire an exit.

Will Liverpool even want to sell Salah in 2024?

It’s a question worth posing given how both player and club seem to still be mutually benefitting from their relationship.

The 31-year-old (set to turn 32 next year) has already racked up an impressive 14 goal contributions in as many games (across all competitions) for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the 2023/24 campaign.

It begs a further question: are Salah’s best days at Anfield truly behind him?

With that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine that there won’t be those at L4 championing the prospect of a contract extension for one of the most valuable assets in world football.