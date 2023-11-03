VIDEO: Illan Meslier pulls off save of the season in last seconds for Leeds United

Leeds United managed to get all three points and gift Leicester their first loss of the season at King Power Stadium.

Georginio Rutter was at the right place at the right time in second half to give his team the lead.

What got all the attention was a late save pulled off by Illan Meslier which secured the Yorkshire club all three points.

Below you can see the video:

 

