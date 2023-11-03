Video: Maresca admits he is scared of three Leeds United players

Friday night’s top-of-the-table Championship clash between Leicester City and Leeds United offers the all whites the chance to begin to reel in the table toppers.

The Foxes have stormed the division so far winning 13 of the 14 matches, and another against their closest rivals other than Ipswich Town will really cement them as runaway leaders.

However, manager, Enzo Maresca, is taking nothing for granted and has admitted that there are three players in particular that he’s worried about.

“We know they are good in transition, but they are not only good in transition,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“Summerville, James, Gnonto, they are very quick, we need to be careful. More than ever, we need many passes before we attack. If we attack quick, they will attack quick. We don’t want that.”

Pictures courtesy of Leicester City Football Club