Video: “Out for weeks” – Mikel Arteta confirms cruel injury blow for Arsenal star ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Emile Smith Rowe will be out of action for weeks after his latest injury blow.

The 23-year-old has had plenty of setbacks over recent seasons which has hampered him from building on an impressive 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder made his first Premier League start of the season against Sheffield United last weekend, helping the Gunners to a 5-0 home victory, but just when he was beginning to find his feet again another injury struck.

Ahead of the London club’s trip to Newcastle on Saturday, Arteta has confirmed that Smith Rowe will be out for several weeks with a knee issue.

“Nothing has changed,” Arteta told reporters via Arsenal FC News.

“As I said – he will be out for weeks – how many will be determined by how he progresses in the first few weeks especially. A big blow because he was gaining some momentum.”