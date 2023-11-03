West Ham ace told to quit London Stadium

David Moyes’ West Ham side got back to winning ways in the best possible fashion against Arsenal in midweek, banishing the memories of a few recent performances that were less than pleasing.

The Hammers have always tended to take two steps forward and then one back no matter which players they have in situ, but the Carabao Cup win against the Gunners was so comprehensive that supporters will be hoping that it’s a stepping stone to better things in 2023/24.

One thing that Moyes could certainly do to help is stop chopping and changing his players around, both from a starting and positional perspective.

It’s arguable that by doing just that it lost them their unbeaten record in Europe against Olympiacos.

One player that’s hardly been getting a look in and when he does it’s to plough a lone furrow which isn’t really his game, is Danny Ings.

The striker has managed just 268 minutes of action this season according to WhoScored, and perhaps unsurprisingly hasn’t been able to contribute any goals or assists during that time.

More Stories / Latest News Agent holding talks to help get player out of Leeds United Fabrizio Romano says injured player will determine if Man United make signing in January Bundesliga insider drops Palhinha & Phillips transfer update amid Bayern’s No.6 search

Journalist, Paul Brown, thinks enough is enough and it’s time for Ings to leave the London Stadium.

“I think Danny Ings realises from how it’s gone at West Ham that he’s going to need to get out because he’s never really been used in the way that gets the best out of him,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“He’s not a lone striker. He can’t really play the same sort of game that Michail Antonio does.

“They’re very different. Ings likes to feed off a frontman, and he’s not going to get that in West Ham’s current setup.

“So I think he knows that if he wants to play regular minutes in the Premier League, which he does at his age, he’s going to need to find a new club. I don’t think West Ham would stand in his way, to be quite honest.

“He’s not done enough for West Ham to suggest that he’s got much of a future there and I think it’s probably best for all parties if he leaves.”

Were the club willing to allow Ings to go he would need to be replaced, and with 33-year-old Michail Antonio getting no younger either, a further striking replacement is also likely to be needed shortly.