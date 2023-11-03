West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Hellas Verona defender Isak Hien.

A report from Tutto Mercato Web claims that AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing the central defender as well and they will face competition from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old has done quite well in the Italian league since joining Hellas Verona in 2022. The Swedish international has established himself as a key player for the Italian club and his performances have impressed a number of clubs. He can operate as the right-sided central defender as well as on the left. He can slot into a back three as well as a back four.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can beat the competition and secure his signature in the coming months. They could certainly use more quality in the central defensive unit and Hien would be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now and West Ham need to add more quality to their side.

The opportunity to play for the London club could be an exciting option for the 24-year-old defender as well. It would certainly be a step up in his career and he would get to test himself in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

The Swedish international has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2026 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can convince the Italian outfit to sell the defender for a reasonable price in the coming months.