West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Sassuolo midfielder Daniel Boloca in the coming months.

A report from Tuttosport claims that the London club are keen on the 24-year-old Italian midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with his club.

Boloca can operate as a central defender as well as a defensive midfielder. He will add defensive cover to the West Ham side if he joins them.

The Hammers have recently recently signed Edson Alvarez to replace Declan Rice and it remains to be seen whether Boloca is signed as a partner for him in the middle of the park. Tomas Soucek has been linked with a move away from West Ham in recent months and the Hammers will have to replace him adequately.

West Ham are currently competing in the UEFA Europa League and they will need quality players in order to do well in the European competitions. They will be hoping to secure European football for the next season as well and signing the right players in January will help them finish the season strongly.

The 24-year-old Italian could be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for West Ham will be an attractive proposition. Regular football in the Premier League will help him improve further and fulfil tremendous potential in the coming seasons in the coming seasons.