Wydad Casablanca player Oussama Falouh passes away after car crash

Oussama Falouh sadly passed away on Thursday following a serious car accident last month.

The Wydad Casablanca player was involved in a collision on the 11th of October and has been kept in intensive care since.

The 24-year-old had been in a coma for three weeks at a Casablanca hospital with his club sadly announcing his passing last night.

“With great sadness, the Wydad Athletic Club management office announced the death of the respected player, Oussama Falouh,” the club’s statement read via Goal.

“In this dark hour, Mr. Saïd Naciri, on behalf of himself and all the members of his office, the players, the technical and administrative teams, and all the employees extends his most sincere and deepest condolences and regrets to the family of the deceased, to his loved ones, as well as to all components of the Wydad Athletic Club.”

After coming through the Mohammed VI Football Academy, Falouh played for several clubs across Europe including Angers SCO, Strasbourg FC and FUS Rabat.

Many have paid tribute to the young Moroccan footballer with former club Angers SCO releasing a statement.

“Angers SCO has learned with profound sadness the passing of Oussama Falouh. A victim of a tragic car accident three weeks ago, the former Angers player passed away this Thursday at the age of 24,” the statement reads.

Many of Falouh’s former teammates have expressed their sadness and sent condolences to his family.