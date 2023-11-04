Arsenal match postponed for bizarre reason after bus turns up in wrong town

Arsenal U18s’ match with Brighton & Hove Albion was postponed on Saturday after the London club’s coach ended up in Bournemouth instead.

The fixture was initially supposed to kick off at 12pm but was then delayed until 12.30pm to give the coach time to arrive.

However, after realising it will not get to Brighton on time, the match was postponed and it will now have to take place at a later date.

Bournemouth is 95 miles (a 2 hours and 21 minute drive) away from Brighton and it is hard to understand how something like this happened.

The young Gunners are currently seventh in the South U18 Premier League standings and would have been confident of getting a win over 11th-placed Brighton on Saturday.

