For one particular Aston Villa player, it would appear that his career at Villa Park will soon be coming to an end.

As Unai Emery and Monchi continue to improve the fortunes of the Midlands-based side, there will be those players that, however hard they try, just don’t feature in the manager’s thoughts.

It’s a harsh lesson for many to learn, though there comes a point when resistance is futile and moving on is necessary for the player’s sanity as much as his career.

Under Emery, Leander Dendoncker has barely featured.

Forty six minutes in the Carabao Cup and three minutes across three Premier League appearances is as good as it’s got for the 28-year-old Belgian per WhoScored – a clear indication that it’s time to go.

According to Football Insider, Villa are now willing to listen to offers, with a view to Dendoncker moving in the January window.

A switch would appear to be more than likely given that he was on the verge of moving to Fenerbahce in the summer, only to see the move fall through.

It isn’t clear how much any transfer fee might be, however, there’s little point in Villa keeping the player in reserve and playing his wages when both the club’s purpose and Dendoncker’s will be better served if he leaves.