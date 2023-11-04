Aston Villa edge closer to the signing of highly-rated striker

Sat in fifth ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday against Midlands rivals, Nottingham Forest, things are going very well indeed for Unai Emery and Aston Villa at present.

Were they to win again at the City Ground, a small gap begins to open between the top five and the rest of the division, and being in such esteemed company at the top of the Premier League can only bode well for the Villains as they look to attack the second half of the campaign.

If Monchi can work his usual magic in the transfer window, the 2023/24 season could end up being on of the best in recent memory for the club.

To that end, according to TeamTalk, Villa are apparently very close to their first signing, with young Besiktas star, Semih Kilicsoy, likely to put pen to paper as soon as the January window opens.

Though he’s not yet found the net this season for the Turkish giants, the 18-year-old is rated as being one of the brightest prospects in the Super Lig.

Where Monchi is concerned, the Midlanders will know that they’re getting value for money with Kilicsoy’s signing, and whilst it might be considered a step up for the player, Villa’s president of football operations wouldn’t be pursuing any initial interest unless he was convinced that the youngster could hit the ground running in the English top-flight.