Turkish midfielder Semih Kilicsoy has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on his capture.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Aston Villa tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window as well but they had an offer turned down by Besiktas back then. It seems that they are now planning to submit another official offer for the 18-year-old attacker.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The player is reportedly keen on the move to the Premier League.

The Turkish under-19 international is capable of playing anywhere across the front three as well as a central attacking midfielder. His versatility could make him an asset for Aston Villa in the coming seasons.

Aston Villa need to add more creativity and technical ability in the final third and the 18-year-old certainly fits the profile.

The West Midlands club are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of competing in Europe regularly and they need talented young players like Kilicsoy in their ranks. The player is likely to cost around €15 million and Aston will certainly have the means to get the deal done.

The reported fee could prove to be a bargain if the 18-year-old manages to fulfil his potential in the Premier League. Regular football in England under a top-class coach like Unai Emery will certainly help him improve and the player will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level.