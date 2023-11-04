Burnley striker eyes January move to Champions League club

With just one win from their 10 Premier League games so far, Burnley’s paltry four-point haul arguably isn’t what Vincent Kompany would’ve been expecting from a side that walked the Championship last season.
A next game away at Arsenal offers no respite for the Clarets, though there is a run of games afterwards – West Ham, Sheffield United and Wolves – where they could pick up some points.
One player that won’t be helping them move up the table, however, is on-loan striker, Wout Weghorst.
The Dutchman, who’d spent a previous loan spell at Man United, was farmed out again, this time to Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim, but as with his United sojourn, things haven’t gone well.
According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old has only managed a solitary goal all season and, as Turkish outlet, Star, report, Weghorst isn’t happy with his lot.
There’s a suggestion that Turkish giants, Galatasaray are interested in the player’s services and Weghorst himself isn’t averse to their approaches.
Having already played for Besiktas in the Super Lig, a period where he was prolific scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 16 games according to transfermarkt, the Dutchman understands exactly what it takes to be a success in the division.
If all parties are agreeable, there’s no reason why a deal can’t be agreed in January.