Burnley striker eyes January move to Champions League club

With just one win from their 10 Premier League games so far, Burnley’s paltry four-point haul arguably isn’t what Vincent Kompany would’ve been expecting from a side that walked the Championship last season.

A next game away at Arsenal offers no respite for the Clarets, though there is a run of games afterwards – West Ham, Sheffield United and Wolves – where they could pick up some points.

One player that won’t be helping them move up the table, however, is on-loan striker, Wout Weghorst.

The Dutchman, who’d spent a previous loan spell at Man United, was farmed out again, this time to Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim, but as with his United sojourn, things haven’t gone well.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Mark Goldbridge hilariously fumes as Man United goal vs Fulham ruled offside Aston Villa edge closer to the signing of highly-rated striker Video: Bruno Fernandes saves Man United’s blushes with last-minute winner vs Fulham

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old has only managed a solitary goal all season and, as Turkish outlet, Star, report, Weghorst isn’t happy with his lot.

There’s a suggestion that Turkish giants, Galatasaray are interested in the player’s services and Weghorst himself isn’t averse to their approaches.

Having already played for Besiktas in the Super Lig, a period where he was prolific scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 16 games according to transfermarkt, the Dutchman understands exactly what it takes to be a success in the division.

If all parties are agreeable, there’s no reason why a deal can’t be agreed in January.