Chelsea boss will leave the club at the end of the season

Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes has revealed she is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 47-year-old has been managing the women’s team since 2012 and has enjoyed a successful tenure with The Blues guiding them several trophies including two doubles and one domestic treble.

She won six FA WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cups, two FA Women’s League Cups, one FA Women’s Spring Series trophy and one FA Women’s Community Shield.

Her departure was confirmed after Chelsea Women’s 6-0 victory over Aston Villa. In a statement, the club expressed their appreciation for her contributions and announced that she will be pursuing a new opportunity outside of the Women’s Super League and club football.

The statement read:

Chelsea FC can today confirm that highly decorated Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes OBE will depart the club at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.

Emma Hayes to depart Chelsea at the end of the season. — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 4, 2023

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali also praised Emma’s contribution at Chelsea and to women’s football on a whole.

“Emma’s contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated. She has been a pioneer in women’s football and is hugely respected within the game. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming months.”

The news of her departure marks the end of an era for Chelsea Women’s football. Hayes has been a prominent figure in the women’s game and has played a significant role in its growth and development.