Exclusive: ‘Will probably try’ – Potential Saudi partnership could be of interest to Newcastle notes Romano

The January transfer window is bound to be an interesting one for Newcastle United, as much for the need to stay within Financial Fair Play boundaries as anything else.

It’s believed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would be in a position to buy whichever players Eddie Howe and his backroom staff think are the best fit for the first-team squad, however, FFP has completely levelled the playing field.

Therefore, the Magpies have to be as studious as every one of their Premier League opponents when it comes to identifying new transfer targets.

Furthermore, their growing injury list – now up to 10 according to Premier Injuries – means that they have to target certain areas rather than just going to market to look for statement signings.

PIF also own the best clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and there remains a loophole that could see players move from one of the clubs in Saudi to St. James’ Park.

That’s unlikely to please other Premier League teams who might want to put a stop to it.

‘Dan Ashworth mentioned that other clubs will probably try to stop the Saudi potential ‘partnership,’ so we will have to wait and see in January if Newcastle are able to make use of it or not,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘Newcastle will look into reinforcements for January window, but as we always mention here, it will be decided once they know their future in Europe.’

With plenty of time until the January transfer window opens for business, and Newcastle’s European fate as yet undecided, certain targets are unlikely to be focused upon until nearer the end of the year.

‘It’s not clear yet and that’s why they will take their time to decide,’ Romano added.

‘For sure, their top priority is a new midfielder.’