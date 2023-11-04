Fabrizio Romano delivers update on 25-year-old linked with Chelsea transfer

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. The goalkeeper has been linked with clubs like Chelsea in recent months but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Blues have had no negotiations or talks regarding a January move for the goalkeeper.

He added that Ramsdale is currently not part of their transfer wish list.

Chelsea already have players like Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another goalkeeper during the January window, especially when they need to reinforce the other areas of their squad.

Chelsea should look to bring in a quality striker who can score goals consistently. Ramsdale would be a useful acquisition for them as well but moving for a goalkeeper in January is unlikely to be a priority for them.

?? Understand Aaron Ramsdale is currently not part of Chelsea list as new goalkeeper. No negotiations are taking place now. Chelsea are still quiet on GK position as no talks are ongoing about that for January window. pic.twitter.com/f3b3aGN5DD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2023

The Blues have had a mediocre start to the season and they will be desperate to get back into the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They need to address the major weaknesses in their squad first.

As for Ramsdale, it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting lineup and convince Mikel Arteta to give him playing time ahead of David Raya in the coming months. He was a key player for Arsenal last season and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the top Premier League clubs.