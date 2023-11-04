Harry Kane breaks all time record after scoring second consecutive league hat-trick for Bayern

Harry Kane scored his second consecutive league hat-trick for Bayern as they beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 earlier tonight.

Last week he scored three to help Bayern beat Darmstadt 8-0 including a stunning goal from inside his own half.

And he followed it with another hat-trick, this time against Borussia Dortmund, in their home ground.

Watch the goals below:

What a goal from Harry Kane to double up the lead for Bayern Munich against Dortmund 2-0pic.twitter.com/j6DfTIhRou — FansArena (@Fans_Arena4) November 4, 2023

??| GOAL: Kane scores again, it’s 3-0! Borussia Dortmund are being destroyed!! Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Bayern Munich.

pic.twitter.com/LsKKiH43CR — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 4, 2023

??| GOAL: Bayern make it FOUR!! Harry Kane has a HAT TRICK vs. Borussia Dortmund!! Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/eVBBQmTTyA — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 4, 2023

His goals tonight takes his tally for the season to 17 goals and 7 assists in 14 games across all competitions which is nothing but insane.