Harry Kane breaks all time record after scoring second consecutive league hat-trick for Bayern

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Harry Kane scored his second consecutive league hat-trick for Bayern as they beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 earlier tonight.

Last week he scored three to help Bayern beat Darmstadt 8-0 including a stunning goal from inside his own half.

And he followed it with another hat-trick, this time against Borussia Dortmund, in their home ground.

Watch the goals below:

 

 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Guimarães escapes red card as he deliberately elbows Jorginho in the back of the head
Video: St James’ Park erupts as Anthony Gordon’s goal stands after lengthy VAR review
Video: Wild Havertz challenge on Longstaff sparks a heated clash resulting in three Newcastle bookings

His goals tonight takes his tally for the season to 17 goals and 7 assists in 14 games across all competitions which is nothing but insane.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.