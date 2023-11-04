Harry Kane breaks all time record after scoring second consecutive league hat-trick for Bayern

Harry Kane scored his second consecutive league hat-trick for Bayern as they beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 earlier tonight.
Last week he scored three to help Bayern beat Darmstadt 8-0 including a stunning goal from inside his own half.
And he followed it with another hat-trick, this time against Borussia Dortmund, in their home ground.
Watch the goals below:
What a goal from Harry Kane to double up the lead for Bayern Munich against Dortmund
— FansArena (@Fans_Arena4) November 4, 2023
??| GOAL: Kane scores again, it’s 3-0! Borussia Dortmund are being destroyed!!
Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Bayern Munich.
pic.twitter.com/LsKKiH43CR
— TTS. (@TransferSector) November 4, 2023
??| GOAL: Bayern make it FOUR!! Harry Kane has a HAT TRICK vs. Borussia Dortmund!!
Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/eVBBQmTTyA
— TTS. (@TransferSector) November 4, 2023
His goals tonight takes his tally for the season to 17 goals and 7 assists in 14 games across all competitions which is nothing but insane.
?? Harry Kane has broken the all-time record for most goals in a player's first 10 Bundesliga appearances…
…it’s 1??5?? goals with a fantastic hat-trick tonight vs Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/o644Z4nJhu
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2023