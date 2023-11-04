West Ham have been vindicated for their decision to leave Upton Park for the London Stadium back in 2016 as the latest figures are very positive for the Hammers.

West Ham’s move to the former Olympic Stadium caused much controversy at the time. Not least among the club’s fans, most of whom have taken several years to settle at their new home.

Analysing the Premier League club’s most up-to-date financials, finance-savvy insider Sean Whetstone has revealed that the Hammers have hit a record turnover of £253m.

That’s up a huge £111m (78%) from the last season at Upton Park. The accounts, for the 2021/22 season, show ticket revenue shot up £14m to £41m from the 2015/16 campaign, which is certainly helping the club progress forward.

Whetstone also highlights that club shop/retail sales have risen by £4m up to £13m (44%). Commercial revenue including sponsorship and corporate hospitality have also increased by £15m to £34m (up 79%).

The board insider also highlighted the fact that West Ham’s £4m London Stadium rent is ‘far less’ than the operating costs at their former home, which all points to the conclusion that the East London club were correct in making the decision to move homes.