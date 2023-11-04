Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has warned Aston Villa that it is only a matter of time before Unai Emery leaves the Birmingham side for a bigger club.

The Spanish coach has been a revelation since replacing Steven Gerrard last year at Villa Park, with Villa currently fifth in the Premier League table, just a point behind the top four and four points off the top of the standings.

Fans of Aston Villa are over the moon with how their team is performing at present, with many admitting that it is the best team they have had in years.

According to Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, Emery will leave Villa soon if this current form continues as bigger clubs will start to take notice.

“Aston Villa should cherish Unai Emery while they can. It is a matter of time before an established Champions League club makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Sorry to put a dampener on Villa fans’ upbeat mood, but this is the reality of the sport,” the pundit told The Telegraph.

“Owners and sporting directors can see the quality and impact of Emery’s work at Villa Park and he will be on their wanted lists. After his experiences at Arsenal and Paris St-Germain, Emery is a coach with unfinished business at the top level.

“Over the last 12 months, no coach in Europe has had such a profound impact at a club of Villa’s stature. You can guarantee it will not be long before he is coaching in the Champions League again. There is a big chance that will be with Villa next season. If not, there will be a queue of clubs at Unai Emery’s door.”

Emery struggled in both of the big jobs he had in the past with PSG and Arsenal, but his work with Villarreal and Aston Villa has brought him back into the minds of top sides. The Spaniard will likely stay in Birmingham for a long time and Villa fans will hope they are in the Champions League themselves before those clubs come calling.