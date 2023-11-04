Kidnappers set to release father of Liverpool ace Luis Diaz

In what will surely go down as the best news of the weekend, it appears that Liverpool ace, Luis Diaz’s father is close to being released by his kidnappers.

The news earlier in the week that both his mother and father had been taken hostage would’ve hit the Colombian hard.

Though his mother was quickly released, his father has remained missing since Colombian terrorist group Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional (ELN), kidnapped him on October 29.

With no way of knowing how the situation was going to end, some relief came on Thursday with the BBC reporting that a member of ELN had confirmed Luis Manuel Diaz would be released in the coming days.

In light of that update, Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, quoted by talkSPORT, placed the responsibility of playing – or not – with the player himself.

“If he feels right, he will be with us,” he said.

“You can see he didn’t sleep a lot. The news from Colombia gives us a little bit of hope. I cannot say what we will do. It’s up to him, if he makes himself available or not.

“We will not force it. We are waiting together for good news.”

On Saturday morning, the best news possible arrived, with the Daily Star noting that ELN had confirmed the release process had begun.

Whilst it isn’t clear how long that process will take, the fact that the confirmation has been received that it will take place will at least provide some comfort for the player.

Whether Luis Diaz will be in the right frame of mind to face Luton Town on Sunday will likely only be decided on the morning of the match.