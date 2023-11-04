Man City still interested in Man United ace described as “the next star” whose “talent is unreal”

The difference in quality between Man City and Man United at present is cavernous.

A gap of nine points between the two sides doesn’t tell the full story, with the 3-0 Manchester derby win by City a more accurate reflection of the problems that the Red Devils have to contend with at present.

Erik ten Hag simply doesn’t have the charisma or authority that Pep Guardiola has, and if you’re a player looking to move to either of those clubs, it’s no real contest as to which one players would choose at present.

United’s exciting 18-year-old, Kobbie Mainoo, appears to be bucking the trend, however.

The youngster, described as “the next star” by former team-mate, Anthony Elanga, who also noted that “his talent is unreal” according to an interview given to the Daily Mail (h/t Fabrizio Romano), is said to be happy at Old Trafford.

Indeed, 90Min report that the player is under contract at United until 2027 and the club aren’t concerned by City’s interest at all given the player’s happiness with his current circumstances.

Keeping hold of Mainoo could be one of the club’s best pieces of recent business and will go some way to lifting the dark clouds that have been enveloping Old Trafford of late.

Now over a recent injury, the teenager could even feature against Fulham this weekend.