Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea handed boost in 23-year-old defender’s pursuit

Manchester United have been linked to the move for the French defender Jean Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for OGC Nice and his performance have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

A report from 90 Min claims that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have now been informed that the defender will be sold at the end of the season. The development will certainly come as a boost for his suitors and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United manage to secure his signature in the coming months.

The Red Devils will have to find a quality replacement for Harry Maguire if he moves on in the coming months and Todibo would be a superb acquisition. He has already proven himself in French football and he will be determined to showcase his qualities in England now.

Similarly, Arsenal will need to add more depth to their central defence as well. They will want to compete for major trophies every year and Mikel Arteta needs more options at his disposal.

Chelsea will have to find a quality, long-term replacement for Thiago Silva and the 23-year-old Frenchman certainly fits the profile. The opportunity to join the Premier League could be an exciting one for the 23-year-old defender and he will look to take the next step in his career.

All three English clubs have the financial means to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up eventually.