Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for the French club scoring 25 goals across all competitions last season. He has entered the final year of his contract with them and he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of the season as per TeamTalk.

Monaco might look to sell him for a nominal price in January and Manchester United should look to take advantage of the situation and secure his services.

The 33-year-old French striker is a proven goalscorer and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for them in the short term. Furthermore, he is likely to be available on a bargain because of his contract situation situation as well.

Manchester United could clearly use another goalscorer in their ranks and Ben Yedder fits the profile. The 33-year-old could lead the line for Manchester United for now and allow Rasmus Hojlund to develop at his own pace without being put under too much pressure.

The former Atalanta striker is still getting used to English football and he has not been able to hit top form yet.

Manchester United clearly need more cutting edge in the attack and the 33-year-old could make a big difference for them during the second half of the campaign. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can secure an agreement with Monaco in the coming months.